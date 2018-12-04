Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy taken into preventive custody

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy was on Tuesday morning detained by the police for allegedly threatening to disrupt Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's rally.

Reddy is an incumbent MLA from Kodangal and a prominent Congress leader in Telangana.

TRS had earlier complained to state Election Commission that Reddy and his supporters were planning to disrupt KCR's rally in Kodangal. The Returning Officer of Kodangal had even issued a notice to the Congress party in this regard.

Also Read | I'm Telangana's agent, not of BJP or Congress, says KCR

"..it was noticed that on 02.12.18. a protest call has been given by the TPCC Working President and contesting candidate for MLA, Kodangal Assembly constituency, Vikarabad District in a Press Meet at Kodnagal to obstruct the public meeting of Sri K Chandra Shekar Rao, care taking Chief Minister of Telangana scheduled to be held on 04.12.18 at Kosgi of 72 - Kodangal Assembly constituency," t the Returning Officer's letter to Congress said.

The poll body said a law and order situation could arise as Mr Reddy's supporters may try to stop the rally, where KCR's party men would also be present.

Reports now say that Revanth Reddy was taken into preventive custody in the wee hopurs of Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Telangana elections: Rahul calls KCR 'Khao Commission Rao'

Telangana will go to the polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.