Telangana Congress leader’s wife joins BJP, returns within 10 hours

Hyderabad, Oct 12: It lasted just 10 hours. The wife of a Telangana Congress joined the BJP only to return 10 hours later.

Padmini Reddy, wife of senior Congress leader, C Damodar Rajanarasimha was with the Congress in the morning, joined the BJP by afternoon and by 9 pm she was back in the Congress.

Soon after she joined the BJP, the BJP's Muralidhar Rao tweeted pictures and also wrote, 'impressed with the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Padmini Reddy joined the BJP in Hyderabad.'

For the BJP, she was a prized catch considering she is the wife of C Damodar, who was the deputy chief of an undivided Andhra Pradesh, when Kiran Kumar Reddy was the CM. On her return to the Congress she said that she took the decision as the party workers felt hurt. The BJP however went on to state that it respects her decision.

On his Twitter handle, the BJP's Telangana spokesperson, Krishna Saagar Rao wrote, " Padmini Reddy is an educated and well-informed woman. BJP is a party which respects and believes in women's empowerment. When she approached BJP to join and work for the party, certainly we couldn't have asked her to get her husband's permission. We respect Padmini Reddy's decision either way. This only exemplifies BJP's respect for women."