Telangana Congress leader likens PM Modi to terrorist

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Shamshabad, Mar 09: In a derogatory remark, Congress leader Vijaya Shanti likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terrorists while speaking at public rally in Shamshabad, Telangana, on Saturday.

Congress' Vijaya Shanti made these comments before Congress President Rahul Gandhi's speech in Shamshabad, according to news agency ANI.

Vijaya Shanti, said, "Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It's not the way how a PM should be.

Vijaya Shanti, Congress in Shamshabad, Telangana: Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It's not the way how a PM should be. pic.twitter.com/1pDEvYHXH8 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

Vijayashanti joined the Congress party in February 2014 after split with TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. She contested in the Assembly Elections from Medak (Assembly constituency) in 2014 General Elections from the Congress party and lost as MLA. In 2018, AICC President Rahul Gandhi appointed Vijayashanti as star campaigner and adviser to the election campaign committee of Telangana PCC.