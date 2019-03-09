  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana Congress leader likens PM Modi to terrorist

    By
    |

    Shamshabad, Mar 09:   In a derogatory remark, Congress leader Vijaya Shanti likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to terrorists while speaking at public rally in Shamshabad, Telangana, on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    Congress' Vijaya Shanti made these comments before Congress President Rahul Gandhi's speech in Shamshabad, according to news agency ANI.

    Vijaya Shanti, said, "Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It's not the way how a PM should be.

    Vijayashanti joined the Congress party in February 2014 after split with TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. She contested in the Assembly Elections from Medak (Assembly constituency) in 2014 General Elections from the Congress party and lost as MLA. In 2018, AICC President Rahul Gandhi appointed Vijayashanti as star campaigner and adviser to the election campaign committee of Telangana PCC.

    More congress NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress telangana rahul gandhi narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 21:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue