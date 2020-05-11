Telangana CM opposes resumption of train services

  • search
    New Delhi, May 11: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed fears that resuming train services can spread the coronavirus, and screening of passengers will be difficult.

    Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also echoed similar views.

    "We are fully prepared to tackle the situation; train services should not be allowed, we want Centre to devise proper strategy and put train service to be on hold," said the chief minister at the meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on lockdown exit plan.

    The Indian Railways is planning to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12.

    Initially, all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train.

    The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

