Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao bats for third front to counter BJP, Congress

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about a "change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

"There is need for qualitative change in the national politics....There is a serious need. People are vexed now. No qualitative change is seen by people even after 70 years of democracy....China developed in less than three decades. What both Congress and BJP did all these years?" Rao said, addressing a press conference.

"People are looking for change. Can we expect something new to happen if Congress comes to power after BJP? It can be a third front or any front...Are we not part of the country? Discussions are going on. There is no secret about it," he said, when asked if he was talking to other non-Congress, non-BJP leaders.

To a question, he said he would not mind leading the movement for the "change".

"Recently I met (CPM leader) Sitaram Yechury. He is my good friend. We spoke on a lot of issues," he said.All the leaders he spoke with agreed with his "thoughts", Rao said.

When asked about the outline of the political change he wanted, Rao said, "For changing the mood of the people, (we are working on) what kind of tool is required, and that will emerge."

He had nothing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and had never used foul language against him as alleged by some BJP leaders, the chief minister maintained.

"I am his (Modi's) best friend too. People hardly know what kind of friendship we have and what kind of matters we discuss. I sought his appointment when I was coming back from Delhi recently too. He could not give the appointment. It (his initiative) is nothing against the BJP or Modi. It is against the slow progress of the country," Rao said.

The chief minister also said that TRS MPs will raise, in Parliament, pending state-related issues including the Muslim reservation bill and promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill-2014.

PTI

