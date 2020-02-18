  • search
    Telangana BJP slams CM KCR: Terms 'Pattana Pragathi' as election gimmick

    Hyderabad, Feb 18: While Telangana Cabinet is all set to organise "Pattana Pragathi" programme, starting from February 24 for 10 days, Telangana BJP slammed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and termed his programme as an "election gimmick".

    Recently, the State Cabinet met at Pragathi Bhavan and discussed in detail on how to implement Pattana Pragathi programme. However, the BJP was seen to be not convinced.

    Telangana BJP slams CM KCR: Terms Pattana Pragathi as election gimmick

    Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "The cabinet meeting led by CM KCR the other day should have been conducted in Telangana Bhavan instead of Pragati Bhavan as it looked more like TRS election campaign meeting for GHMC elections."

    After four non-BJP states, now Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

    "Pattana Pragati proposed at the cabinet is a farce and an election gimmick by CM KCR. This government has neglected the city and its development for the last 5 years, and is now trying to deceive its citizens for votes in GHMC elections," the BJP spokesperson said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

      Rao further went on at CM KCR and said, "Cabinet decision passing a resolution to repeal CAA is a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the 'copy cat' decision by CM KCR in blindly following communist and Congress ideology for electoral expediency. KCR's reference to other states like Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh only highlights the political bankruptcy of TRS and minority appeasement politics similar to that of Congress and Left parties."

      He also said that the State BJP challenges KCR, if he can pass a written order against NPR implementation in Telangana State, instead of passing "useless resolutions" against CAA for political posturing and minority votes.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
      X