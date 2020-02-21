Telangana BJP slams CM KCR over 'fraudulent documentation' of 400 Aadhar cards in the state

  • search
    Hyderabad, Feb 21: Telangana BJP, on Thursday alleged that Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has declared that over 400 Aadhar Cards in the state are lined up for deactivation as they were procured through fraudulent documentation.

    However, the state BJP holds Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his government responsible for criminal negligence in handling Aadhar cards process in the state.

    Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Many media reports are highlighting that citizen identity cards such as PAN cards, Aadhar cards and Ration Cards are 'up for sale' in Telangana, especially in the old-city area, which we (BJP) believes is under complete control of Owaisi brothers and less of the state government."

    "For electoral appeasement of muslim minorities, it's completely evident that CM KCR has handed over old-city reins to AIMIM party and Owasi brothers and no wonder Telangana is now infamous in the entire country for fraudulent Aadhar cards procurement," the BJP Spokesperson said.

    Aadhaar: UIDAI issues notices to 127 people in Hyderabad

    According to the state BJP, they believe that TRS party and it's government is brining a badname to Telangana by partnering with AIMIM and allowing this kind of serious irregularities to occur under it's umbrella.

    Rao further said that BJP's suspicion is validated by UIDAI notifying hundreds of fraudulent Aadhar cards and from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's knee jerk reaction and a targetted attack on UIDAI agency for doing their job.

    Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
