Telangana BJP slams CM KCR for not conducting enough COVID-19 tests in the state

Hyderabad, Apr 13: While there were no new coronavirus cases reported from Telangana till 8 am today, it looks like the state is going to witness another issue, this time, with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana stands at 504. Among them, 43 have recovered and 9 have passed away.

But, the state BJP claiming that the TRS government is not releasing the details on the number of tests it is conducting across the state on a daily basis.

Speaking to OneIndia, BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the party believes the state government is not testing enough COVID-19 cases in Telangana and is trying to be evasive on the same.

He also demanded the release of test numbers in the daily health bulletin that is being released by the state government.

"World Health Organization (WHO) and ICMR has issued strong advisory to test extensively, contact tracing and islolate to ensure arrest of tramission of coronavirus in the community. It is evident that the state government is paying no heed to this very important task and behaving wishful and irresponsible," the BJP chief spokesperson said.

The BJP leader further went on to say that IT Minister K T Rama Rao is talking of plasma therapy initiative in the state without having either enough pre-emptive testing or antibody testing facilities in the state.

"KTR has to explain how he wishes to undertake plasma therapy without having antibody testing in Telangana State? His statements are rhetoric hyperbole and not factual," he added.

The state BJP also urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to quit his contemplation and act with conviction, following central government and WHO guidelines to counter the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana.