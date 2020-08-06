Telangana BJP slams CM KCR for making crucial decisions in state without Opposition party's inputs

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, Aug 06: Telangana BJP has strongly objected to the ever growing unilateralism of state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in making crucial decisions in the state, without any consultation with opposition party floor leaders or opposition party's presidents.

BJP has condemned the unilateral confirmation and passing of new secretariet building designs without taking opposition parties into confidence, in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM KCR.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "In a parliamentary democracy, it's a tradition and best practice to involve opposition parties while making decisions which have far reaching impact on a state. It gives opportunity for the opposition parties to put forward voice of the people and extend advice to the government."

"BJP believes, the new secretariat building design resembles Nizam era architecture, it looks more like a mosque than a state government administrative building," the BJP spokesperson said.

"CM KCR is indulging in building his personal political legacy and muslim appeasement, when he builds this completely unwarranted secretariat building, spending over 400 crores of public exchequer, while demolishing an existing functional secretariat building," he added.

It can be seen that modern state government administrative buildings are built keeping in view of functional requirements. Telangana State Secretariat building must reflect the current generation, contemporary Indian architecture and aspirations of a free Telangana State in the Indian union, than representing enslaved era of a foriegn oppressor Nizam.