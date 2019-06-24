  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao, says ‘Will behead Muslims who are harassing tribal women'

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 24: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu sparked a controversy after he said that he will behead Muslim youths who are allegedly harassing Adivasi women in the tribal district in Telangana.

    Following his statement, Minority leader complained to the police for Soyam Bapu's objectionable remark.

    File photo of Soyam Bapu
    File photo of Soyam Bapu

    According to India Today report, Congress Minority leader Saajid Khan has lodged a complaint with Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kancha Mohan.

    According to the complaint, Khan said that the Saffron cadre leader should apologise and take back his words. The Congress leader also condemned the remark.

    Four naxal sympathisers nabbed in Telangana

    However, this is not the first time a BJP MP has targetted Muslims.

    Earlier in July 2018, Ambedkar Nagar BJP MP Hari Om Pandey had triggered controversy for saying, Cases of heinous crime such as rape and murder are rapidly increasing due to the growing Muslim population in India.

    More CONTROVERSY News

    Read more about:

    controversy telangana bjp tribals

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue