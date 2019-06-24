Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao, says ‘Will behead Muslims who are harassing tribal women'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, June 24: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu sparked a controversy after he said that he will behead Muslim youths who are allegedly harassing Adivasi women in the tribal district in Telangana.

Following his statement, Minority leader complained to the police for Soyam Bapu's objectionable remark.

According to India Today report, Congress Minority leader Saajid Khan has lodged a complaint with Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kancha Mohan.

According to the complaint, Khan said that the Saffron cadre leader should apologise and take back his words. The Congress leader also condemned the remark.

However, this is not the first time a BJP MP has targetted Muslims.

Earlier in July 2018, Ambedkar Nagar BJP MP Hari Om Pandey had triggered controversy for saying, Cases of heinous crime such as rape and murder are rapidly increasing due to the growing Muslim population in India.