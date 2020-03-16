Telangana Assembly today adopts resolution against CAA, NPR, NRC

  • search
    Hyderabad, Mar 16: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution against the CAA, NPR and the NRC.

    It urged the Centre to amend the Citizenship Amendment Act "to remove all references to any religion, or to any foreign country" in view of apprehensions among a large section of people in India.

    The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said members were concerned over the proposed implementation of the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, "which may result in exclusion of a large number of people" It urged the Telangana government to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of the state from exercises such as NPR and NRC.

    Coronavirus Scare: Two new cases confirmed in Delhi and Telangana

    This comes two days after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    At the one-day special assembly session Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw them.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
