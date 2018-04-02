Telangana: Assembly speaker given 'VIP Milk Bath' by TRS party men, slammed on Twitter

Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary on Saturday received a VVIP 'milk' treatment after he announced a new village council at his home constituency in Bhupalpally district.

A video of him sitting with head bowed and supporters pouring bowls full of milk on him has surfaced on various social media.

#WATCH Milk poured on Telangana assembly speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary by his followers at an event in Bupalapelli district of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3O0ynzamoY — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

However, the entire episode didn't go down well with many netizens, who immediately suggested that it was "wastage of milk."

Another offered a helpul suggestion: "They could as well have given milk to those who are hungry in his name. At least those people will pray and maybe he would have got(ten) more votes."

