Telangana: Assembly speaker given 'VIP Milk Bath' by TRS party men, slammed on Twitter

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary on Saturday received a VVIP 'milk' treatment after he announced a new village council at his home constituency in Bhupalpally district.

Telangana: Assembly speaker given VIP Milk Bath by TRS party men, slammed on Twitter
Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary

A video of him sitting with head bowed and supporters pouring bowls full of milk on him has surfaced on various social media.

However, the entire episode didn't go down well with many netizens, who immediately suggested that it was "wastage of milk."

Another offered a helpul suggestion: "They could as well have given milk to those who are hungry in his name. At least those people will pray and maybe he would have got(ten) more votes."

OneIndia News

Read more about:

telangana, assembly speaker, hyderabad, trs

Story first published: Monday, April 2, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.