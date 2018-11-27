Telangana Assembly polls 2018: Vanteru Pratap Reddy, contesting against CM Rao attempts, suicide

Hyderabad, Nov 27: High drama prevailed at Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy's home located in Hyderabad's Kompally last night after he allegedly attempted suicide following a police raid.

Reddy, who is contesting from the Gajwel assembly constituency against Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was later arrested for obstructing the police from discharging their duties.

Reddy and his family members resisted the team's entry into their house. He alleged the police were trying to intimidate Congress leaders and workers in the name of searches.

The search was conducted following a complaint, according to which cash meant for distribution to voters was hidden at his house, police said.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.