Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: BJP releases third list of 20 candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of 20 candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018.

BJP had earlier released the list of 28 candidates for Telangana and later on November 2 announced the second list of 28 candidates.

The BJP, in its manifesto for the assembly polls in Telangana, is proposing total waiver of the taxes on petrol and diesel in the state, the party's manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar told PTI.

The party has also proposed to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them.

Besides, free online and offline coaching to youth appearing for competitive examinations and provision of safe drinking water for Rs 6 per month, per household, are the other proposals made by the manifesto committee.

Polls to the 119-member Telangana Assembly house will be held on December 7 while the results will be announced on December 11.