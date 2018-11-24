  • search

Telangana assembly elections: This time the number of voters is down by 2 lakh

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 24: In the Telangana assembly elections to be held this year, as many as 2.80 crore are eligible to vote. The number of voters is however down this year, when compared to 2014, when there were 2.82 crore eligible voters.

    Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat
    Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat said that out of the 2.80 crore voters, around 1.41 crore are men, while the remaining 1.39 crore are women. The electorate also includes 10,038 service voters. 2,885 belong to the third gender, the CEC also announced.

    Rawat said that the EC would ensure strict compliance of the model code of conduct and impartial action would be taken on every complaint received in this regard. Rawat also assured that there would be effective action on paid news cases.

    Further Rawat added that the EC had taken note of the concerns and suggestions of various political parties and assured that an effective mechanism would be put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections in a free and fair manner.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 10:02 [IST]
