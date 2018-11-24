Telangana assembly elections: This time the number of voters is down by 2 lakh

Hyderabad, Nov 24: In the Telangana assembly elections to be held this year, as many as 2.80 crore are eligible to vote. The number of voters is however down this year, when compared to 2014, when there were 2.82 crore eligible voters.

Also Read | Telangana suffered under TRS rule, KCR cared only for family: Sonia Gandhi

Chief Election Commissioner, O P Rawat said that out of the 2.80 crore voters, around 1.41 crore are men, while the remaining 1.39 crore are women. The electorate also includes 10,038 service voters. 2,885 belong to the third gender, the CEC also announced.

Rawat said that the EC would ensure strict compliance of the model code of conduct and impartial action would be taken on every complaint received in this regard. Rawat also assured that there would be effective action on paid news cases.

Also Read | Times Now-CNX Pre-Poll Survey: TRS set to form govt in Telangana, Mahakootami to emerge second

Further Rawat added that the EC had taken note of the concerns and suggestions of various political parties and assured that an effective mechanism would be put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections in a free and fair manner.