Telangana Assembly elections: KCR files nominations from Gajwel constituency

Gajwel, Nov 14: Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers from Gajwel constituency. According to the reports no big rally has been planned for Wednesday's filing of nomination as KCR is set to resume his election campaigns on Thursday with a huge public meeting in Gajwel.

In line with the tradition, Rao offered prayers at Konaipally Temple on Wednesday morning.

Siddipet stalwart Harish Rao would fill file nomination papers after performing prayers at a Darga and Church in Siddipet.

Rao, who had won 12 consecutive elections as MLA and MP since 1985 without a loss, had offered prayers at this temple before filing his nomination from Siddipet Assembly constituency in 1985 and tasted his first electoral victory.

In the 2014 assembly election, the TRS bagged 63 seats with a vote-share of 34 per cent and the Congress 21 seats with 25 per cent vote-share.

The TDP had fought the poll then in alliance with the BJP. TDP won 15 seats with 14.5 per cent vote-share and the BJP five with seven per cent vote-share.

The last few weeks have seen war of words between the TRS and Congress as the parties hit early campaign trail.

The 119-member assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving the way for early elections.

The gazette notification for the polls would be issued on November 12 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 19, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission. Elections will be held in a single phase on December 7.