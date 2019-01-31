Telangana Assembly Elections: Average winning margin was 50.2 per cent

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 31: The winners in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 won by an average of 50.2 per cent of the total votes polled.

Association for Democratic Reforms analysed the vote share for the 119 constituencies in Telangana. The voter's turnout for the Telangana Assembly elections, 2018 was 73.7%.

Vote Share of Winners:

64(54%) winners won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

55(46%) winners won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency

Out of 88 winners of TRS, 34(39%) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. 15(79%) out of 19 winners from INC; 3(43%) out of 7 winners from AIMIM; 1(100%) winner from BJP and 1(50%) out of 2 winners from TDP have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

45(62%) out of 73 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

56(53%) out of 106 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

Representativeness of Winners:

All the winners of the Telangana State Assembly Elections, 2018 won with an average of 37% of the total registered voters. This implies that the winners represent on an average, 37% of the total electorate.

Out of 88 winners of TRS, 41(47%) have won less than 40% of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency. 10(53%) out of 19 winners from INC; 7(100%) from AIMIM; 1(100%) winner from BJP and none of 2 winners from TDP winners have won less than 40 % of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Margin of Victory:

4 winners have won with a margin of victory of less than 1000 votes.

16 winners have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

Winners with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

31 out of 73 winners with declared criminal cases have won against runners up with a clean background Among these 31 winners, 10 winners have won with more than 20% margin of victory. Among these, Thanneeru Harish Rao(TRS) from Siddipet constituency won with 71 % margin of victory. There are 31 winners with a clean background who have won against runners up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 31 winners, 10 have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Crorepati Winners and their Margin of Victory:

14 out of 106 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up. Among these 14 winners, 4 winners have won with more than 20 % margin of victory. Among these, Mr. Mohd. Moazam Khan (AIMIM) from Bahadurpura constituency won with 63.1% margin of victory. There are 12 non-crorepati winners who have won against crorepati runners up. 3 of them have won with more than 20%.

Performance of Women Winners:

Among the 119 winners, 6 are women.

Among the women winners, Padma Devender Reddy. M (TRS) from Medak Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 57.8 % in her constituency. She has won with 49.9% representativeness and 28.4% of margin of victory.

Performance of Re-elected Winners

Out of total 75 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 20 % of vote share in their respective constituency. 39(52%) have won with more than 50% of vote share.

10 re-elected winners have won with less than 5% of margin of victory whereas 4 have won with more than 50% of margin of victory.

NOTA:

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. The total number of votes polled for None-of-the-above option were 2,24,709 votes during the Telangana State Assembly Elections, 2018.