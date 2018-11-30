  • search

Telangana assembly elections 2018: Question on Muslim quota irks KCR; snaps at man during poll rally

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 30: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool again and scolded a young man when he asked him about 12 per cent reservations to the Muslim community.

    The incident happened when KCR was addressing a public meet at Kagazangar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

    Telangana assembly elections 2018: Question on Muslim quota irks KCR; snaps at man during poll rally

    The man stood up from the audience and asked him, Rao said, "Baat karte, baitho khamosh baitho. Wohi barah per cent hi bole khamosh baitho... baithjao (What are you talking. Shut up and sit. 12 per cent is what I am saying. Shut up and sit.)."

    Also Read | Telangana Election: 'PM Modi broke every promise he made,' alleges Rahul

    He went on to say, "Chepta kadra bai, tondara enduku padtunnao (I'll tell you, why the hurry)? Baitho khamosh baitho. bolroon baitho. Baitho na tumhare baap ko bolun kya baatein? Tamasha karrein (Shut up and sit quietly. Am I telling your father? Why are you creating a scene?)

    KCR also attacked Modi, wondering if the latter considered himself an emperor, and declining Telangana government's request for increase in quota for Muslims and tribals. "Kya yeh desh tumhara jagir hai (Do you think this country is your fief)?" he asked Modi. "Do you think you are a king or an emperor?"

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 k chandrasekhar rao telangana trs muslims

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue