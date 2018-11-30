Telangana assembly elections 2018: Question on Muslim quota irks KCR; snaps at man during poll rally

Hyderabad, Nov 30: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool again and scolded a young man when he asked him about 12 per cent reservations to the Muslim community.

The incident happened when KCR was addressing a public meet at Kagazangar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

#WATCH: Telangana caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao says to a person during a speech in Asifabad, "12% hi bole. Khamosh baitho. Baith jaao. Baitho na. Tumhare baap ko bolun kya baatein". The person had asked him about promise of 12% reservation for minorities. (29.11.18) pic.twitter.com/ruPKVf9rLh — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

The man stood up from the audience and asked him, Rao said, "Baat karte, baitho khamosh baitho. Wohi barah per cent hi bole khamosh baitho... baithjao (What are you talking. Shut up and sit. 12 per cent is what I am saying. Shut up and sit.)."

He went on to say, "Chepta kadra bai, tondara enduku padtunnao (I'll tell you, why the hurry)? Baitho khamosh baitho. bolroon baitho. Baitho na tumhare baap ko bolun kya baatein? Tamasha karrein (Shut up and sit quietly. Am I telling your father? Why are you creating a scene?)

KCR also attacked Modi, wondering if the latter considered himself an emperor, and declining Telangana government's request for increase in quota for Muslims and tribals. "Kya yeh desh tumhara jagir hai (Do you think this country is your fief)?" he asked Modi. "Do you think you are a king or an emperor?"