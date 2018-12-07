Home News India Telangana Assembly elections 2018: 'Mahakootami' likely to give TRS a tough fight

Telangana Assembly elections 2018: 'Mahakootami' likely to give TRS a tough fight

India

oi-Vikas SV

Hyderabad, Dec 7: The voting fot the 119 seats Telangana assembly will be held on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in most locations. However, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampally, Mancherial, Asifabad, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta and Bhadrachalam.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and TRS' K Chandrasekhar Rao became the first Chief Minister of the new state.

The Telangana elections 2018 will be a three-cornered contest between the TRS, the BJP and the Congress-led alliance 'Mahakootami'. The Congress-led alliance comprises TDP, the Telangana Jana Samiti and the CPI.

KCR is credited with spearheading the movement for a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh. KCR's move of dissolving the Assembly and going for early elections was considered to be a masterstroke. However, an unexpected alliance of the Congress and TDP has made the contest interesting.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

Both the TRS, and the Congress-led opposition alliance claimed on Thursday that the mandate of the Telangana electorate would be in their favour after what has turned out to be a "bitter campaign". For its part, the BJP which is going alone in December 7's election to the 119-member House, like the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti), derives satisfaction, saying it has ensured that the poll has become a "triangular contest".

