Telangana Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Polling underway amidst tight security

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Polling has begun for the 119 seats in the Telangana assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The TRS which formed the government in 2014 after the Telangana state was formed is up against the Congress and TDP, which are fighting the polls together. Can KCR and his TRS return to power or will the Congress stage an upset?

There are long queues at several polling booths in Telangana. There seems to be a rush of early morning voters. Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. There was a delay due to some issue technical issue. Polling in Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Khammam also delayed due to technical issues. A technical problem has been reported at the polling station in GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. Voting is yet to begin here. Caretaker state irrigation minister, T Harish Rao was one of the early birds to cast his vote at polling booth 102 in Siddipet constituency Telangana: People queue outside a polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their votes. Voting is being held in 119 constituencies of the state today. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/pkAAk6PZ88 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018 There is tight security in place as people come out of their homes to cast their votes. Several people came out as early as 6.30 am and waited in queue to cast their votes, which began at 7 am. Polling for the 119 seats has begun. Polling begins at 7 am and will end by 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on December 11. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampally, Mancherial, Asifabad, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta and Bhadrachalam. Both the TRS, and the Congress-led opposition alliance claimed on Thursday that the mandate of the Telangana electorate would be in their favour. The other players in Telangana include the AIMM, BSP and BJP. The BJP is contesting alone in the elections. It is fitting in all 119 seats.

