Telangana Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Polling underway amidst tight security

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Polling has begun for the 119 seats in the Telangana assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.
The TRS which formed the government in 2014 after the Telangana state was formed is up against the Congress and TDP, which are fighting the polls together. Can KCR and his TRS return to power or will the Congress stage an upset?
Dec 7, 2018 8:17 AM
There are long queues at several polling booths in Telangana. There seems to be a rush of early morning voters.
Dec 7, 2018 8:13 AM
Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. There was a delay due to some issue technical issue. Polling in Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Khammam also delayed due to technical issues.
Dec 7, 2018 7:50 AM
A technical problem has been reported at the polling station in GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. Voting is yet to begin here.
Dec 7, 2018 7:50 AM
Caretaker state irrigation minister, T Harish Rao was one of the early birds to cast his vote at polling booth 102 in Siddipet constituency
