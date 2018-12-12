Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Assembly results 2018: Amid the TRS cyclone in Telangana, a Left party won a seat

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 12: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won its second consecutive mandate in Telangana by increasing its tally of 2014 Assembly elections by another 25 seats, blowing away the Opposition forces. The election was brought ahead by a few months by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and it proved to be a masterstroke.

    Assembly results 2018: Amid the TRS cyclone in Telangana, a Left party won a seat
    Image Courtesy: Facebook.Korukanti Chander

    However, amid the TRS cyclone, a Left party succeeded in winning a seat and it was All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and the winning candidate is Korukanti Chander Patel who won from Ramagundam constituency in Karimnagar district of the state. A rebel candidate, Patel defeated TRS's Somarapu Satyanarayana, to whom he had lost the 2014 Assembly polls, by a margin of over 26,000 votes. Patel polled over 61,000 votes in a constituency which saw 16 contestants and the BJP finished a poor sixth in the table with 1,553 votes. The Congress finished third with over 27,000 votes.

    Also Read | Telangana election result: Should Congress rethink power equation with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP?

    This constituency was in the headlines in the run-up to the November 28 polling as the TRS's allocation of ticket to Satyanarayana led to dissent among other party members. Patel had also dissented after getting overlooked for a TRS ticket in 2014.

    The AIFB is the only Left party to win a seat in the state compared to two won by the CPI and CPI(M) in 2014. The Ramagundam constituency had another Left candidate in the form of Burra Thirupathi from the CPI(M).

    Also Read | Telangana elections: KCR returns in style and here is how he did it

    The TRS won 88 seats out of 119 in the election while the Opposition alliance comprising the Congress and Telugu Desam Party won only 21. The AIMIM won seven seats while the BJP won one seat.

    Read more about:

    telangana assembly elections 2018 telangana trs congress bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue