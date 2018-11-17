Telangana assembly elections 2018: Congress releases third list of 13 candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 17: The Congress on Saturday released the third list of 13 candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections 2018. The elections for the 119 seats Telangana assembly are scheduled to be held on December 7.

The Congress is fighting the Telangana assembly elections in alliance with the TDP, CPI and TJS. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) released its first list of nine candidates on November 13.

The Congress-led grand alliance finalised seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections last week. The Congress will contest from 93 seats while the TDP will contest from 14 seats. CPI will contest from 3 seats while Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) will contest from 8 seats.

Here is the third list announced by the Congress for Telangana elections:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anounced the fourth list of seven candidates for the Telangana polls on November 16.

In the 2014 assembly election, the TRS bagged 63 seats with a vote-share of 34 per cent and the Congress 21 seats with 25 per cent vote-share.

The 119-member assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving the way for early elections.