Telangana: CM Rao asks TRS candidates to have personal touch with electorate

Hyderabad, Oct 22: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the chief of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has asked the party's candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections to meet beneficiaries of the government schemes in person or through their aides.

On Sunday, October 21, Rao chaired a workshop in the state capital where he handed out a list of government schemes and its beneficiaries from all constituencies, Telangana Today reported. It was learnt that an average of 60,000 voters were benefitting from at least one state government-introduced scheme directly.

Rao asked the party candidates to encourage the voters to renew the TRS's mandate so that it can continue with its work towards the growth and development of the state which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Telangana, which has 120 Assembly seats (one is nominated), will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11. This is only the second election in the history of the state after the TRS won the 2014 election by bagging 63 seats. The election was necessitated after Rao dissolved the Assembly ahead of the scheduled end of its tenure.

The chief minister will address public meetings in at least 100 constituencies over a period of 50 days ahead of the December 7 polls.

"We want to cover at least 40-50 constituencies before the notification is issued on November 12. Thereafter, we will focus on constituencies where there is some competition from opposition parties until the last day of electioneering," Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari was quoted as saying.

He also said that the issues of dissent had been resolved in almost all constituencies and claimed that all the party leaders were working closely to ensure that the party achieves success and Rao becomes the CM again.

The TRS candidates were also asked to set up back offices in their respective constituency headquarters immediately for better coordination with party leaders and workers.