Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of 7 candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday anounced the fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls 2018.

The party has already released the names of 86 candidates through three lists.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is set to go to polls on December 7, the counting on December 11.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month.

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.