Telangana Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases 5th list of 19 candidates

Hyderabad, Nov 18: BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 19 candidates for the assembly elections in Telangana.

The candidates in the fifth list are: Aruna Thara, Naidu Prakash, R Rajeshwar, Rendla Sanath Kumar, Bodiga Shobha, Ex. MLA, Andela Sriramulu Yadav, Raipally Sai Krishna, Dr Madhusudhan Yadav, Sudhakar Rao, Dr Jaruplavath Gopi (Kalyan Naik), Karanati Prabhakar, Bobba Bhagya Reddy, Jallepalli Venkateswar Rao, Kadiyam Ramchadraiah, KVLN Reddu (Raju), G Laxna Naik @ Lachiram, Kusuma Satish, Banoth Devilal and Byreddy Prabhakar Reddy.

The party has released names of 93 candidates through four lists. The BJP had earlier released their fourth list of seven candidates on Friday.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is set to go to polls on December 7, the counting on December 11.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month.

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.