9 women dead as tractor-trolley falls into canal in Nalgonda

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

At least nine women were killed and several others injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a canal near Padamati thanda in Telangana's Nalgonda on Friday. There were 35 women labourers on the tractor-trolley. Rescue operations are underway.

Telangana: 9 women dead as tractor-trolley falls into canal in Nalagonda. Courtesy: ANI news
Telangana: 9 women dead as tractor-trolley falls into canal in Nalagonda. Courtesy: ANI news

According to The Hindu, they all reportedly belonged to Padamati thanda in the same mandal, and were going to Pulicherla village in the neighboring Peddavoora mandal for daily work.

More details are awaited. 

Read more about:

telangana, accident

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.