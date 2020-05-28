Telangana: 3 year old boy dies after falling into 120 ft open borewell

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Hyderabad, May 28: A three-year-old child died in Medak district of Telangana after falling into a 120 feet deep borewell.

The child fell into the newly dug borewell on Wednesday night.

Authorities launched a massive rescue operation in the Podchanpalli area of the district to save the child's life but failed to do so as his body was recovered on Thursday morning.

5- year-old boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Congress launches Speak Up India campaign to urge govt for direct relief to poor | Oneindia News

The child, identified as Sai Vardhan, was found 17 feet deep inside the borewell.

Collector of Medak, K Dharma Reddy said, "There were three borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken."

The tragic incident took place at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet Mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father, a police official told PTI.

Telangana: Body of the 3-year-old boy Sai Vardhan, who fell into a borewell y'day in Medak, found 17 feet deep inside it. His body has been taken to a hospital. Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy says, "There were 3 borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken." https://t.co/L8xb4nYPTv pic.twitter.com/Wvz3bFKD3L — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The boy was supplied oxygen to the 120 feet open borewell by NDRF team which reached the spot to rescue the boy.

The team also pressed earth excavation machines into service to dig around it.

Initially, the family members tried to pull the child up with the help of a sari but failed.

The family of the child dug three borewells on Tuesday night to find water for their fields.

The borewell into which the child fell was among these three.

But none of them yielded any water, police said.