  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana: 10 ministers inducted in KCR's cabinet

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 19: Ten TRS leaders were sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana on Tuesday. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office to the ministers at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

    Telangana: 10 ministers inducted in KCRs cabinet
    File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

    The ministers are yet to be allotted their portfolios. Some notable omissions were KT Rama Rao, KCR's son, and T Harish Rao, KCR's nephew, who were both ministers in Chandrashekar Rao's previous cabinet.

    Also Read | Telangana govt draws fire from Oppn over delay in full cabinet formation

    The TRS leaders who took oath as cabinet ministers today are A. Indrakaran Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Koppula Eshwar, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashanth Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, E. Dayakar Rao, Malla Reddy and G. Jagadishwar Reddy.

    KCR has expanded his cabinet 68 days after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) won the assembly elections, held on December 7, 2018, and stormed to power for the second consecutive time by winning 88 of the 119 seats in the Telangana assembly.

    Of those sworn-in today, Etela Rajender, T Srinivasa Yadav, G Jagadish Reddy and A Indrakaran Reddy were ministers in KCR's first term also.

    S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eashwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy were inducted into the cabinet for the for the first time.

    KCR was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on December 13 at Raj Bhavan along with Mohammad Mahmood Ali as his Home minister.

    Also Read | Telangana: KCR to expand Cabinet Feb 19, 3 days before Budget Session

    KCR had drawn flak over failing to induct a woman into the cabinet in its previous term, and even this time around there were no woman ministers sworn-in as of now.

    Earlier, the TRS government came under attack from the opposition parties on Monday over "delay" in formation of a full-fledged cabinet, with the Congress and the BJP alleging violation of constitutional norms. The Congress and the BJP had alleged that even after more than seven weeks of the government taking charge, the absence of a full-fledged cabinet is a violation of Articles 163 and 164 of the Constitution, which deal with the council of ministers in states.

    Read more about:

    telangana kcr trs cabinet

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue