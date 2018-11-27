Telanagana Election: KCR 'insecure', walking on Congress path, says PM Modi

Hyderabad, Nov 27: Escalating his attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that KCR is walking on Congress' path.

In a direct attack on the caretaker chief minister of Telangana and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Modi said KCR believes that just like the Congress did not undertake any development work but still managed to retain power at the Centre, year after year for nearly half a decade, he would also be able to "do nothing" and yet win the Assembly polls.

"But he must know that the youth of the state are aware of the ground realities," the prime minister added.

"Telangana was formed after several years of struggle and sacrifices of the youth, and the state government does not have the right to destroy that sacrifice," he said.

Seeking accountability from the current government, PM Modi said, "It's been 4.5 years since the state was formed. The upcoming elections is the time to ask the current government what they have done until now. Ask for every minute's and every rupee's accountability."

"Even after 5 years of KCR government, people of Telangana do not have access to drinking water which they had promised. They had said they would provide Godavari water, and if they are unable to provide, they would not contest the next elections. Are they true to their promise?" Modi said attacking the Telangana government.

This is the second time Modi is visiting Telangana since its formation. In August 2016, he inaugurated KCR's favorite Mission Bhageeratha scheme that aims to provide drinking water to every household.

Modi will also address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad next on December 3, BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman said recently.

Party chief Amit Shah had on Sunday undertook a whirlwind tour of Telangana and addressed four public meetings.

He attacked the TRS for failing to fulfil its election promises and "appeasing Muslims" under its ally Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM)'s influence, singling out a state government proposal to give 12% quota to Muslims.

He will again address meetings on November 28 and December 2.

Besides the PM, a battery of BJP cabinet ministers and leaders including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telecommunication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, actor Hema Malini and several others would be campaigning in Telangana.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, the results will be declared on December 11.