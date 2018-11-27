Telanagana Election: PM Modi to hold rallies in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar today

Hyderabad, Nov 27: With just over 10 days to go for the Telangana Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in poll-states's Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar on Tuesday.

Modi will arrive in Telangana as the BJP has intensified its campaign ahead of the December 7 assembly elections and amid speculation about its tacit understanding with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

This is the second time Modi is visiting Telangana since its formation. In August 2016, he inaugurated KCR's favorite Mission Bhageeratha scheme that aims to provide drinking water to every household.

According to the party's state unit, Modi would address a meeting in Nizamabad at noon, followed by a rally in Mahabubnagar at 2.30 pm.

Modi will also address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad next on December 3, BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman said recently.

Party chief Amit Shah had on Sunday undertook a whirlwind tour of Telangana and addressed four public meetings.

He attacked the TRS for failing to fulfil its election promises and "appeasing Muslims" under its ally Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM)'s influence, singling out a state government proposal to give 12% quota to Muslims.

He will again address meetings on November 28 and December 2.

Besides the PM, a battery of BJP cabinet ministers and leaders including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Amit Shah Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telecommunication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, actor Hema Malini and several others would be campaigning in Telangana.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, the results will be declared on December 11.