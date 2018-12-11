Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1100
BJP980
BSP50
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG970
BJP820
BSP30
OTH140
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG580
BJP220
BSP+80
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS871
TDP, CONG+180
AIMIM51
OTH70
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF240
CONG90
BJP10
OTH00
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Telanagan elections 2018: There was little reason to believe that TRS will be shown doors after just

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rushing fast towards forming its second successive government in the state which was formed nearly five years ago. Led by K Chandrasekhar Rao who called elections months earlier to renew his mandate, the ruling party was set for a decisive victory in the 119-member Assembly.

    K Chandrasekhar Rao
    K Chandrasekhar Rao

    Kutami perhaps did not do much to help its cause

    The Opposition or Praja Kutami comprising the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and a few others, proved to be a complete failure while the BJP ended up even worse. As per the reports, the Opposition parties cobbled up a tie-up just ahead of the polls without having a strong grip on the ground and it didn't pay off. There was no big face either to take on Rao. The 'friendly fight' that the Congress had with the Telangana Jana Samithi, one of the allies of the Kutami, was also seen as a blow for the alliance.

    Also Read | Telangana election results: TRS takes lead on 81 seats, TDP-Cong trailing

    Naidu's presence triggered clash of Telangana and Andhra sub-nationalisms

    One aspect of the result in Telangana is the role of Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh whose TDP contested the election as part of the Kutami. The presence of Naidu could have made the clash between Telangana and Andhra sub-nationalisms relevant in this election and the fear of an Andhra-Delhi takeover of the state which came into being after a long struggle could have alerted the voters to give the TRS another term. The Kutami was perhaps over ambitious to expect Rao's fall inside five years for he is the first chief minister of a new state and deserved to get more than a term to show how much he has really done for the state.

    Also Read | Telangana: TRS alleges "horse-trading" by Congress

    Rao could now go for national ambition

    This result could also see Rao emerging as a leader with a bigger attractive power nationwide than Naidu who of late has donned the mantle of the unifier of various anti-Narendra Modi leaders. The Telangana Assembly election results might have just laid the path for a bigger personality clash between the two southern leaders.

    Read more about:

    trs k chandrasekhar rao assembly elections telangana assembly elections 2018 election results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue