Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP, asks 'why didn't govt summon Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya'

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy CM and son of Lalu Yadav on Thursday questioned why the government summoned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and not Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who have allegedly fled India.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said,''As BJP's popularity is going down on Facebook, they are challenging Facebook's owner that he can be summoned. Govt should tell us that if they have powers why can't they summon Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya?.''

''Name of the company coming out in this matter is in the BJP client list, run by KC Tyagi's son. JD(U) General Secretary's son is involved and JD(U) is saying that we do not know anything,'' he had said.

Facebook is facing heat globally after Cambridge Analytica was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said that his company made mistakes in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information.

