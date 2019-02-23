Tejashwi Yadav's bungalow: Extravagant spending snowballs into political slugfest

India

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Feb 23: A war of words has erupted between the RJD and the BJP in Bihar over lavishly spending on decorating a government bungalow by Tejashwi Yadav which he vacated last week.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was alloted a government bingalow at 5, Deshratan Marg, Patna, when he was the deputy chief minister of Bihar in RJD-JD (U)-Congress coalition government. He lost the chair due to Nitish Kumar walking out of the Grand Alliance and returning to the BJP-led NDA, in July 2017.

Yadav, however, continued to occupy the sprawling bungalow challenging the state governments order to vacate before the Patna High Court and later the Supreme Court. Yadav then had to vacate the bungalow following an order from the Supreme Court. Tejashwi Yadav is accused of splurging money on renovating the bungalow which, some accuse, could have cost as much as Rs. 5 crore.

The bungalow was re-allotted to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Modi, who moved into the bungalow on last Tuesday, alleged wasteful expenditure of public money by Yadav who also held the building construction portfolio while in power in equipping the bungalow with 7-star facilities.

On Friday, Tejashwi hit out at Sushil Kumar Modi for raking up a trivial matter like renovation of a house.

"Sushil Modi has no other issues left except for counting the trees planted in the 5, Deshratan Marg, bungalow and air-conditioners installed there. Yes, I had got the bungalow renovated as per my taste and requirements of the time. I am 40 years younger than Modi and I have a different taste. Is there any problem in that," the opposition leader said, as per HT report.

Tejashwi further said that when Modi was in the opposition, he used to go about issuing statements accusing Nitish Kumar of spending lavishly on decorating the CMs residence.

Bihar Minister of Building Construction Maheshwar Hazari said a high-level committee will investigate the matter.