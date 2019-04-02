Tejashwi Yadav corners Modi, says ‘There should be some limit to lies’

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Apr 02: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Lok Sabha election rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Jamui, and said, "there should be some limit to lies".

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said,"Modi ji is coming to Gaya once again. Prime Minister @narendramodi, listen to the speech that you gave the last time when you were in Gaya carefully. I am sure you will be embarrassed. Does one exaggerate so much? There should be some limit to the lies, Prime Minister."

Sir, Remember what you had promised to Bihar and people of Bihar in 2014 & 2015. Also don’t forget it’s your own NDA govt in Bihar for last 15 years in leadership of U-Turn Chacha (The DNA CM).



Putting some videos of Gaya for your kind reference. Hope you don’t have memory loss https://t.co/4M8jeZbx99 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 2, 2019

The RJD leader further posted a video, purportedly of Narendra Modi's 2014 address at a rally in Gaya on March 27- wherein he is promising to get water to Bihar and Jharkhand if BJP is voted to power. Mocking his poll promise, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav mocked the Prime Minister and said, "He was bringing enough water to drown the entire Bihar and Jharkhand."

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji,



Just reminding what you had promised to Bihar & Bihari’s on 10-03-2014 in Purnea. You promised to give Bihar-



* Special Status

* Special Package

* Special Attention



Before visiting Bihar & to befool Bihari’s again first see the MIRROR & answer thyself pic.twitter.com/pNj0lAAHS1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 2, 2019

Bihar's opposition alliance has announced a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha elections and the RJD, the senior partner, will contest 19 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress party will fight in nine under the arrangement.

Polling in the eastern state will be held in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.