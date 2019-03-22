Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav blocks Kanhaiya Kumar’s grand alliance entry

Patna, Mar 22: The Bihar opposition grand alliance which announced its seat sharing formula for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming general elections has left out JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar name in the list.

With the Bihar opposition equation virtually shutting its doors on the Left, the future of student union leader, Kanhaiya Kumar, who was being pushed for the Begusarai seat by the CPI, is now back on the drawing board.

Kumar's CPI is not a part of the grand alliance headed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) but the united opposition had initially indicated that it would support his candidature from Begusarai, his hometown.

The constituency, initially meant to be given to Kanhaiya Kumar's CPI, will fall in the RJD's share.

According to the reports the Congress was keen to bring the Left parties on board the Mahagathbandhan but the RJD was averse to it.

RJD leaders say in private that Tejashwi Yadav "didn't like" Kanhaiya Kumar as he hardly returned calls whenever the RJD leader tried to reach out to him, reports NDTV.

Kanhaiya Kumar may be a first-timer in electoral politics but the 30-year-old Left leader gained significant recognition and following after a prolonged controversy last year over an event in JNU where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' Friday announced that the RJD would contest half of the 40 seats in the state while nine will be fought by the Congress. Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni's Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) will field their candidates on five and three seats respectively. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) has been given three seats.

Early this month, CPI had said it would accept nothing less than three to four Lok Sabha seats under the Bihar grand alliance seat-sharing formula. Left parties, however, have been ignored by the alliance, with CPI and CPI(M) not featuring in the list altogether and CPIML only getting one seat out of RJD's quota of 20 seats.