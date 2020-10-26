Tejashwi stirs row with Babu Saheb remark, opposition slams him for casteist slur

Free vaccine in Bihar, are others from Bangladesh? Uddhav to BJP

pti-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 26: RJD leader Tejashwii Yadav courted a controversy on Monday when he said the poor used to walk before "Babu Saheb", a term used to refer to upper caste Rajputs in Bihar, with their held high when Lalu Prasad was in power.

The assertion led TV channels to draw a parallel between his comment and his father Lalu Prasad''s hugely-panned "BHURA baal saaf karo" remark.

BHURA was considered a crass reference to the upper caste Brahmin, Bhumihar, Rajput and Kayastha communities in a Mandalised Bihar. The chief ministerial face of the opposition grand alliance, however, quickly made amends, realising the fallout his statement could have in the election.

He hastened to add he will take everybody along and treat people on merit.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the assembly polls, he said, "Jab Lalu Yadav ka raj tha, tab gareeb seena taan ke Babu Saheb ke samne chalte the. Lekin hum sab logon ko sath le ke chlenge. Jo karmchaari kam karenge unhein samman diya jayega, jo apraadh karenge unhein saja di jayegi.

Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar is tired, JD(U)-BJP hit back

"When Lalu Yadav was in power, the poor used to walk before ''Babu Saheb'' with their head held high. However, we will take everybody along. Employees working honestly will be rewarded and those indulging in wrongdoing punished," he asserted.

His comments triggered angry reactions from political rivals who slammed him for the "casteist remarks".

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted a video in which he said, "The RJD has made an objectionable remark against forward castes in its rally at Rohtas. The RJD had also opposed the 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor."

"Their politics has been about eliminating Bhu-Ra-Ba-L (an acronym used for upper castes -- Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin and Kayasth, the last often being referred to as Lala in the state). They again want to divide Bihar on the basis of caste," he alleged

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also accused Tejashwi Yadav of promoting casteist politics.