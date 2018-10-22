Tejashwi starts Save Constitution march; BJP questions credentials of the Yadav family

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) have targeted very aggressively the second leg of Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra (save constitution justice march) led by former deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav when he started it from Saran district in Bihar.

The yatra has started from October 21 and will go on till October 24 and it will pass through Chapara, Siwan, Gopalganj and Betia districts.

[Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get regular bail in IRCTC scam case]

The RJD's yatra is against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and wrong policies of the Bihar government. The RJD is saying that Tejashwi Yadav will expose the Bihar government and will tell people about injustice meted out to his father. He will also tell people about rising graph of crime in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson of Bihar Anand Jha told Oneindia that the RJD is taking about misrule in Bihar while the RJD government led-by his father and mother has been synonym to the misrule (jungle raj) in Bihar. Leaders of RJD themselves are involved in criminal acts. Gaya MLA of RJD is in jail; a women MLA of RJD is in jail as liquor was recovered from her residence; one MLA is behind bars for demanding ransom; another MLA is in jail for allegedly murdering son of a judge; one more MLA and his son is in jail on murder charges.

['No differences between us', says Misa Bharti on Tejashwi-Tej Pratap rift]

Jha asked, "Will Tejashwi Yadav tell that why is he occupying the residence to be meant for deputy chief minister and high court had to intervene. I can tell many reason why Lalu Prasad is in jail and he and his family does not have answer for the money amassed by the Yadav family."

This is to remind that Tejashwi Yadav is known among the ruling alliance as Twitter Babua (twitter kid) who tweets without any reasoning. Jha said that intention of Tejashwi is not to help people of Bihar in anyway rather to further the tradition of illegally occupying properties and to capture the coffer of Bihar to loot it once again. The first leg of yatra was also rejected by people of Bihar so will happen this time.