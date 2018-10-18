India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Tejashwi, Shatrughan Sinha attend 'Maha Ashtami' puja

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 18: Maha Ashtami pujas were performed with religious fervor on Wednesday in Bihar and West Bengal.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha were seen together at a Durga Puja pandal in Patna.

    Shatrughan Sinha wished, "Happy Maha Ashtami. May Goddess Durga bless all of you and end the evils of the society. Was blessed to be in my constituency and visited the Puja pandals with the dashing, dynamic and future of Bihar."

    Cricketer Sourav Ganguly offered prayers at a Durga puja pandal on the occasion of 'Maha Astami' in Kolkata.

    Also, Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) officials greeted each other on the occasion of Durga Puja festival, at the International Check Post in South Dinajpur.

    Also Read | Durga Puja 2018: Devotees throng pandals, festive fervour grips nation

    Devotees perform 'Kumari Puja' (where young girls are worshipped as personification of the goddess) as part of Maha Ashtami celebrations during the ongoing Durga puja festival, at a puja pandal in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI Photo

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attends 'Maha Ashtami' puja at a Durga puja pandal in Patna, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attends 'Maha Ashtami' puja at a Durga puja pandal in Patna, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Also Read | Union Minister Harsha Vardhan plays King Janak in Ramleela

    Former Indian cricket team captain and CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President Sourav Ganguly at a Durga puja pandal on the occasion of 'Maha Astami' of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_17_2018_000062B)

    Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) officials greet each other on the occasion of Durga Puja festival, at the International Check Post in South Dinajpur, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
