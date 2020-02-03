Tejashwi ridicules Nitish for sharing stage with 'mahboob' Amit Shah; NDA leaders hit back at him

By PTI

Patna, Feb 03: Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with his "mahboob" (lover) Union Minister Amit Shah while campaigning in the Assembly polls in Delhi.

Kumar, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said "in his desperation to share the stage with Shah had broken all his past records of uttering lies".

The JD(U) chief had shared the dias with Shah in Delhi on Sunday while stumping for his party's nominees at Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies. He had claimed during the campaign meetings that the Delhi government has not performed at all on any front.

Lalu Prasad's younger son's caustic remarks drew sharp reaction from the BJP and the JD(U). Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet that the joint rally of Kumar and Shah in the national capital was a big success whose "jerk" has been felt badly by the rivals in Bihar.

Sushil Modi said RJD which has thrown anti-Congress ideology of veteran socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia into "dustbin" is busy searching good words for itself in the dictionary and invectives for the opponents.

"Respected Nitish Kumar ji, you shared the stage with your 'mahboob' (lover) Amit Shah ji in Delhi for the assembly election. Your political compulsion, plight and shrewdness were evident despite your efforts to hide them.

"You broke all your past records of uttering lies in your sheer desperation to share the stage with Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday (Sunday). You were not even ashamed at all in branding the national capital as a city worse than any one in Bihar," Yadav said in a release.

Taking a swipe at Kumar's regime, Yadav wondered why crores of Biharis are migrating despite the 15-years of "so-called sushashan raj" (good governance). "If you think that infrastructure, education and health care system of Delhi are worse than in Bihar then only God can fathom your mental state," he said.

The RJD leader said the Bihar chief minister must have told in Delhi the number of youths who have got employment in the state and the number of sugar, rice and jute mills shut there.

"You (Kumar) can't give an account of your 15 years of governance, but you went to Delhi to seek that of the government headed by an opposition party(AAP) ... This is called defending the indefensible," Yadav said. Kumar without naming Kejriwal had said at the meetings, "Some people are more interested in publicity and advertisements. Some people have the habit of praising oneself. We don't do that ... Those who got the mandate to govern Delhi did nothing".

Recounting the Nitish Kumar government's alleged failure on several fronts, the RJD leader said that 500 children died of AES in the state, besides thousands lost their lives due to heat and countless others in floods.

The entire country saw the water-logging in Patna over TV, he said and reminded Kumar of the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal in which 34 minor girls were physically assaulted under the protection and patronage of the state government.

"Instead of demanding special category status, special package for Bihar, assistance for flood victims or fighting for the state's rightful demands, you are busy in branding as 'popular' and 'great leader' those who are out to change the Constitution and are trying to snatch citizenship from its own citizens," Yadav said referring to Citizenship Amendment Act.

Bihar JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh said "what else one can expect from a 9th fail man. We all have witnessed the scene that prevailed during his parents' regime of 15 years. Bihar has marched ahead from RJD's misrule in the state."

"It is the sanskar that he is speaking in such a manner...RJD and its leaders have no agenda except making such absurd statements, " he said.

On Kumar sharing stage with Shah, Singh said his party has an alliance with BJP in Delhi and that's why the party chief shared stage with its leaders but what about RJD leaders who flaunt sharing stage with anti-social people like Mohammad Shahabuddin and Raj Ballabh Yadav.

Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said Tejashwi Yadav does not know the decorum of language and should tender apology for such "loose talk" against the CM.