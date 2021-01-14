Tejas far better, advanced than China-Pak JF-17 fighter: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 14: Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is far better and advanced than the Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets.

The Chief of Air Staff in an interview to ANI said, "Indian aircraft Tejas is far better and more advanced than the Chinese and Pakistan joint venture JF-17 fighter. It will have top of the line Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class of air-to-air missile Astra, and other sensors and weapons."

RKS Bhadauria said, "It is also a big boost to our indigenous industry. It is also a big recognition of our designers. It is a huge step for the Indian Air Force and for the country."

"The 83 aircraft will look after four squadrons. The current strength of the two squadron plan of LCA will now increase to six. Essentially the deployment will be frontline," adding "Indian aircraft Tejas far better and advanced than the Chinese and Pakistan joint venture JF-17 fighter," IAF Chief added.

Rawat told ANI, "Our ultimate objective is to engage in and win future conflicts with home-made solutions," adding "Our focus will remain on indigenisation and efforts to progressively support Atmanirbhar Bharat is our mission. We hope to see our Air Force touch the sky with glory with aircraft that has major components including engines that are Made in India."

Landmark deal: India clears purchase of 83 advanced Tejas jets for IAF

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the much-awaited deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from HAL to boost Indian Air Force''s combat prowess.

The deal came three years after the Indian Air Force had issued an initial tender for the procurement of 83 Tejas aircraft, a four-and-half generation combat jet which is manufactured by State-run aerospace behemoth HAL.

Madhavan, chairman and managing director of the HAL, said the production rate of Tejas is being augmented from eight to 16 aircraft per year through creation of new infrastructure in Bengaluru.