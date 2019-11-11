  • search
    Tejas Express, railway's 1st 'private' train makes Rs 70 lakh profit in first month of ops

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC's) Tejas Express has made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh till October 2019 while earning a revenue of nearly Rs 3.70 crore through sale of tickets, sources said, signalling a steady start for the Railways' first "privately" run train.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is a part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.

    The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 percent since it began operations on October 5, the sources said.

    From October 5 to October 28 (21 days, as the train, runs six days a week), the expenditure incurred by IRCTC in running the train was around Rs 3 crore, they said.

    The Railway subsidiary, which spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to run the state-of-the-art train, earned around Rs 17.50 lakh daily from passenger fares.

    In a first, Railways to pay Rs 1.62 lakh as relief to 950 passengers for Tejas Express delay

    The Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route is the Railways' first experience of running a train by a non-railway operator and its own subsidiary IRCTC.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
