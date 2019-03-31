Tej Pratap Yadav to field his candidate against brother Tejashwi's in Jehanabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Mar 31: The war between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav escalated on Saturday after the former announced that he would be fielding his own candidate, Chandra Prakash, in Jahanabad against against the RJD's official candidate, Surendra Yadav.

Tej Pratap, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son, had sought a party ticket from Jehanabad for Chandra Prakash, and for Angesh Singh, another of his supporters, from Sheohar.

Tej Pratap and Tejashwi have been at loggerhead in the last few days over choice of candidate for Jahanabad and Sheohar Lok Sabha seats.

Tej Pratap may contest as Independent, to take on father in law Chandrika Rai from Saran

On Thursday, Tej Pratap quit as patron of the RJD's students' wing to express displeasure at the party not considering his nominees for the two seats. He had also supported candidature of his elder sister Misa Bharti from Pataliputra when party's Maner MLA Bhai Birendra had begun staking claim for the seat.

Tej Pratap is also believed to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as an independent candidate against father-in-law Chandrika Rai from Saran.

The reports emerged close in tow of Tejashwi Yadav announcing the Bihar Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing a press meet in Patna, earlier on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav informed, "RJD to contest on 19 seats including Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhyapura, and Darbhanga. RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) to contest on five seats, Congress to contest on nine seats including Patna Saheb... Sharad Yadav to contest from Madhepura, Sarfraz Alam from Araria and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra."

All 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar will go to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Saran will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.