Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai marriage: 11- day 'havan puja' performed to resolve marital problems

Patna, Nov 11: After the divorce of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap who sought divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, reports have now surfaced that the Yadav family performed an 11-day 'havan puja' at the Maa Vindhyavasini Devi temple, a priest was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reportedly, the puja was conducted by 11 priests and the 'purnahuti', that which marks the end of the prayers was performed on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap was last seen in Bodh Gaya wherein he stayed at a hotel after meeting his father Lalu Prasad Yadav at a Ranchi hospital. The RJD supremo is reportedly upset over his Pratap's decision to seek a divorce.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai - daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai - had tied the knot on May 12.

Tej Pratap had claimed irreconcilable differences as the reason behind seeking a divorce from his wife of six months. He had said, "I had said this to my parents before the marriage was solemnised. But nobody listened to me then and nobody is listening to me now. Until they agree with me, how can I return home?"

Upset over elder son Tej Pratap's marital discord and his threat that he won't return home unless his parents approved of his decision to divorce wife Aishwarya Rai, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi has reportedly decided not to celebrate Chhath Puja this year.

Tej Pratap, a former Bihar Health Minister has not returned home since he met his jailed father Lalu Prasad in Ranchi last week and discussed his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai.