Teen’s image with gun in hand surfaces months after he went missing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Dec 6: An image of a teenager holding a gun has gone viral in the social media. The images of the 14 year old boy surfaced months after he had gone missing from his home at Bandipora in north Kashmir district.

The family of the boy immediately contacted the police after he had gone missing from Hajin in August this year. The police had said back then that he could have joined a terror group.

Superintendent of police, Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar said that the joined active militancy some three to four months back. Now his photos have appeared on the social media. He is a teenager below the age of 18, he also said.

According to the local media, the boy in question is said to be aged around 14 year. He had disappeared along with another 17 year old boy on August 31. The police suspect that he may have joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Hajin, where the group is active.

While the police continues to investigate the case, the family has made desperate appeals, but to no avail.