    IPL 2020: Teenager held for issuing threats against M S Dhoni's daughter

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Oct 11: A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter, police said.

    "The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni''s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh.

    The teenager accepted that he had posted the threat message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK, police said.

    Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matches

    Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with the Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

    "We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district.

    "We have confirmed that the boy is the same who posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police," the SP added.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 22:45 [IST]
