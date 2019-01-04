Teenager falls unconscious in flight just before take-off at Kolkata airport, dies

  • search
    Kolkata, Jan 4: A teenage boy who was travelling from Kolkata to Bengaluru in a private airliner flight with his family fell unconscious during take-off and died later, agencies reported. The tragedy happened in Kolkata on Thursday, January 3.

    The 16-year-old boy, identified as Suman Pal, was going to Bengaluru for treatment. He felt unconscious just before the plane was to take off from NSC Bose International Airport and the pilot informed the air traffic control and returned the flight to the taxi bay.

    The boy and his family were deplaned and Suman was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital, police said. He was declared brought dead by the doctors there.

    The airport authorities were examining how the boy got a fit to fly certificate required by ailing people to board a plane.

    Last month, a 32-year-old passenger flying on the same route fell ill mid-air and died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar where the plane was diverted to.

