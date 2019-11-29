Teenage bride abducted, raped in Rajasthan

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kota, Nov 29: A 15-year-old child bride was allegedly abducted and raped in Rajasthan's Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago, police said.

The police rescued the girl and were trying to trace the 20-year-old man and his companions.

The class 9 student was on her way to school along with other children on Wednesday, when the man and some other youths in a van stopped her.

Police said she was pulled into the van and driven away.